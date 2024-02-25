Previous
Bird...Grass by linnypinny
Photo 385

Bird...Grass

Thanks for stopping by...I'm staying off the internet for the rest of the day...I accidentally saw some political news and now my good mood has plummeted...I'll watch a horror movie and eat chocolate soon, so I'll be fine (LOL)
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture.
February 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise