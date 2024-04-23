Previous
Color Fun 23 by linnypinny
Color Fun 23

My favorite framed photo in my condo was not taken by me...Katy@grammyn kindly sent me a copy years ago at my request...Tonight is the full moon (but I know it won't be as beautiful as Katy's moon) ♥
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Lin


@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Sand Lily
Beautiful
April 23rd, 2024  
Agnes
Great shot
April 23rd, 2024  
Diana
It looks amazing, well done!
April 23rd, 2024  
John Falconer
That’s a beautiful image.
April 23rd, 2024  
Mags
Very nice!
April 23rd, 2024  
