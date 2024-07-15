Sign up
Photo 509
July 15
So the computer is working, but I'm not...too hot to do anything except lounge around...thanks for dropping by ♥
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
5
3
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4072
photos
168
followers
231
following
139% complete
gloria jones
ace
Neat atmospheric image and layers
July 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful image and tonal range here.
July 15th, 2024
Michelle
Lovely capture
July 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful tones.
July 15th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV. Love the colors and the simple composition! You do have a way with silhouettes!
Not working in this heat seems like the perfect solution to life.
July 15th, 2024
