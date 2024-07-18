Sign up
Photo 511
July 18
If it's raining where you are, could you send some to Middle TN? Our grass is a lovely shade of brown.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
2
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4074
photos
168
followers
231
following
140% complete
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
365 in 2023
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
need rain
Mags
ace
Lovely cloud capture! I know how you feel. We finally got one inch late yesterday. My grass is brown and it crunches under the feet.
July 18th, 2024
GaryW
None in southeast Alabama to send! Our grass color likely resembles yours!
July 18th, 2024
