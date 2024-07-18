Previous
July 18 by linnypinny
If it's raining where you are, could you send some to Middle TN? Our grass is a lovely shade of brown.
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Mags ace
Lovely cloud capture! I know how you feel. We finally got one inch late yesterday. My grass is brown and it crunches under the feet.
July 18th, 2024  
GaryW
None in southeast Alabama to send! Our grass color likely resembles yours!
July 18th, 2024  
