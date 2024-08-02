Sign up
Photo 520
August 2
So the computer decided to work today! Here's a chalk drawing I found on my walk (an oldie)
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
3
1
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4083
photos
167
followers
229
following
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
29th April 2019 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girl
,
chalk
katy
So glad your computer was working long enough that you were able to post this fascinating chalk portrait
August 2nd, 2024
Mags
Very nice find and capture.
August 2nd, 2024
Lesley
A bit more detailed than the usual chalk drawings. Well spotted.
August 2nd, 2024
