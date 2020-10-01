Previous
And So It Begins ♥ by linnypinny
Photo 723

And So It Begins ♥

Since I'm not getting out much, I'll have to depend on my own Halloween decorations for October captures - fortunately, I have plenty decor around the house ♥
1st October 2020

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
