Photo 972
View From the Hill
Taken on my early morning walk. Thanks for dropping by 🙂
Quote: With a new day comes new strengths and new thoughts (Eleanor Roosevelt)
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
4
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3121
photos
202
followers
250
following
266% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
SAMSUNG-SM-J727A
Taken
8th June 2021 5:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
walk
,
june21words
,
30dayswild2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely sky! Hope it's not too muggy where you are.
June 8th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You take early walks! beautiful to see the unfold.
June 8th, 2021
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice soft colour and silhouettes
June 8th, 2021
Ingrid
ace
Great sky! A good reward for an early walk!
June 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
