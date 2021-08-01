Sign up
Photo 1026
Door Abstract
A quick phone shot from my downtown walk today. Hope to catch up with everyone soon.
Quote: Creativity always means the doing of the unfamiliar, the breaking of new ground (Elenore Roosevelt)
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
0
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3176
photos
202
followers
262
following
281% complete
View this month »
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
Views
2
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
SAMSUNG-SM-J727A
Taken
1st August 2021 9:33am
Tags
door
,
flower
,
abstractaug21
