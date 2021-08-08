Sign up
Photo 1033
High Key
For today's word.
Quote: I'm allergic to stupidity (Chris Colfer)
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
trees
,
high key
,
fountain
,
lake
,
i really need to remind myself to stay off facebook
close