Photo 1071
Dull to Color
Took a boring leaf photo and did a little edit. Happy Wednesday.
Quote: Be kind
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
leaves
color
edit
sep21words
Ingrid
Had a little trouble to see the leaves at first, but really like your edit! Very cool!
September 15th, 2021
Lin
@ingrid01
LOL - yes, I went color insane - only a couple of yellow ones rebelled and didn't change.
September 15th, 2021
Susan Wakely
I have just looked at this wearing polarised sunglasses and it gives it a psychedelic effect.
September 15th, 2021
