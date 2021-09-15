Previous
Dull to Color by linnypinny
Photo 1071

Dull to Color

Took a boring leaf photo and did a little edit. Happy Wednesday.
Quote: Be kind
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Had a little trouble to see the leaves at first, but really like your edit! Very cool!
September 15th, 2021  
@ingrid01 LOL - yes, I went color insane - only a couple of yellow ones rebelled and didn't change.
September 15th, 2021  
I have just looked at this wearing polarised sunglasses and it gives it a psychedelic effect.
September 15th, 2021  
