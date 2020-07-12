Previous
Outside by lisaconrad
Photo 464

Outside

But mom, I haven’t been outside for 25 mins!


This is our nightly routine, no more long walks. Instead we go outside for very short walks every 20-30 mins.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
