Photo 471
Happy National Ice Cream Day
Are you celebrating National Ice Cream Day?
This is my new obsession and I could eat it everyday. I have to limit how often I buy it.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
5
1
365
iPhone 8
19th July 2020 9:34pm
Bonnie McClendon
ohhhh good call for hot days. That is one of Josh's favs too.
July 20th, 2020
