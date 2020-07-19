Previous
Happy National Ice Cream Day by lisaconrad
Photo 471

Happy National Ice Cream Day

Are you celebrating National Ice Cream Day?
This is my new obsession and I could eat it everyday. I have to limit how often I buy it.
Lisa Conrad

Bonnie McClendon
ohhhh good call for hot days. That is one of Josh's favs too.
July 20th, 2020  
