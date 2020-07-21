Sign up
Photo 473
Dinner
As much as I enjoy supporting the local restaurants during this pandemic my bank account and waist are not enjoying it.
So I cooked chicken kebabs tonight and Bella thought it smelled really good.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
