Dinner
Photo 473

Dinner

As much as I enjoy supporting the local restaurants during this pandemic my bank account and waist are not enjoying it.
So I cooked chicken kebabs tonight and Bella thought it smelled really good.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
129% complete

