Photo 510
Red and Yellow
Killed this coral snake in my parents yard. Second snake I have seen in their yard in the last week. 🐍🐍
That’s two too many.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
Bonnie McClendon
I wonder why they have so any snakes there?
August 28th, 2020
