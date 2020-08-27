Previous
Red and Yellow by lisaconrad
Red and Yellow

Killed this coral snake in my parents yard. Second snake I have seen in their yard in the last week. 🐍🐍
That’s two too many.
27th August 2020

Lisa Conrad

Lisa Conrad
Bonnie McClendon
I wonder why they have so any snakes there?
August 28th, 2020  
