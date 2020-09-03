Previous
Mask collection 😷 by lisaconrad
Mask collection 😷

Here is my my mask collection.
Black and white I made from left over fabric.
Blue with flowers I ordered off of Etsy.
Orange with stars was a birthday gift from Tracy.

I received a text and a phone call from the city asking that I avoid large groups this holiday weekend and to wear a mask when in public.
Lisa Conrad

