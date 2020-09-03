Sign up
Photo 516
Mask collection 😷
Here is my my mask collection.
Black and white I made from left over fabric.
Blue with flowers I ordered off of Etsy.
Orange with stars was a birthday gift from Tracy.
I received a text and a phone call from the city asking that I avoid large groups this holiday weekend and to wear a mask when in public.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
516
photos
2
followers
7
following
141% complete
View this month
509
510
511
512
513
514
515
516
