Freckles by lisaconrad
Photo 528

Freckles

I love the freckles Bella has were her nose and fur meet.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
144% complete

Photo Details

Bonnie McClendon
This is such a sweet photo.
September 16th, 2020  
