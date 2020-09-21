Previous
Next
Ripples by lisaconrad
Photo 534

Ripples

There was light rain all day while a hurricane moved in on the coast. I have my windows open and it felt like fall. I wanted to put on sweatpants, but it is still little to warm for that.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise