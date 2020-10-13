Previous
Next
I Voted 🗳 by lisaconrad
Photo 556

I Voted 🗳

I voted today (first day of early voting) and I wanted to show off my Texas stickers I bought on my “trip” yesterday.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise