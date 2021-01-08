Previous
Party Favor by lisaconrad
Photo 643

Party Favor

Had a postponed Christmas Eve tonight. I lost every game of Bingo so I got this ornament as a party favor instead of as a prize.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
