Snow Day by lisaconrad
Photo 645

Snow Day

It snowed today for 6 hours straight. I have never seen it snow so much in Austin. Bella wasn’t very impressed with the snow and then she ate my snowman.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
