Previous
Next
Snow Day Part ? by lisaconrad
Photo 684

Snow Day Part ?

I have lost track of what day it is.
We got more snow this morning. It is supposed to start heating up tomorrow.
Today was the first day I was able to login to work all week.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise