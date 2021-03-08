Previous
Monday by lisaconrad
Photo 701

Monday

I was dragging all day and ended up taking a nap after work. I forgot to take a photo so here is a photo of the ceiling in one of the galleries at McNay Art Museum.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
192% complete

