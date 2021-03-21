Previous
Spring by lisaconrad
Photo 714

Spring

It’s the first day of spring and it is the perfect spring weather outside all weekend. Wish I had a yard and a hammock to go and nap outside.
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
195% complete

