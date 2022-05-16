Previous
WFH View by lisaconrad
Photo 846

WFH View

My view while working from home is into a backyard. I love the blue of the house and I get to watch squirrels and birds hang out on the fence.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
231% complete

