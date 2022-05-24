Previous
Zakim Bridge by lisaconrad
Zakim Bridge

My view of the Zakim Bridge while walking to a different train station after work.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
Diana ace
What a wonderful view you have, beautifully framed too! It must be fun discovering your new surroundings.
May 25th, 2022  
