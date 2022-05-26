Previous
Next
Original Touches by lisaconrad
Photo 856

Original Touches

This is one of the doorknobs in my apartment. I love the look of it and having these original touches of this older building still in place.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise