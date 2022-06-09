Previous
Afternoon Walks by lisaconrad
Afternoon Walks

I have been going on walks in the evenings to explore more of my new neighborhood. I love all the Victorian style houses. And a lot of them are painted fun bright colors. I want to tour all of them.
Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
