Aquarium

Another busy day with my sister and niece. We went to the aquarium and saw lots of cool animals, got to pet stingrays and a shark. Then we walked over to Quincy Market, had lunch, walked over to the Seaport area and went to the Boston Tea Party Museum. We came home for a bit then went to dinner before they headed back home. It was so good to see them and to be able to show them my new city.