Dresser by lisaconrad
Photo 893

Dresser

The before and after of my dresser. The last piece of furniture I was waiting on. My room is finally complete and no longer living out of suitcase.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
244% complete

View this month »

