Pebble by lisaconrad
Photo 932

Pebble

The floor in the train station has writing stamped into the bricks. It is hard to read because most of the words are worn. I would love to know what all of it says.
10th August 2022

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
255% complete

