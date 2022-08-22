Previous
Rain by lisaconrad
Photo 944

Rain

There was a light rain all day. Since I have been here it will threaten to rain but then it always blows over. It was nice to see it actually rain this time. I would love to have a hard thunderstorm.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Lisa Conrad

I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
