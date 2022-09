Boston Public Library

This is a photo I took yesterday of Bates Hall. It has a 50 foot high barrel vault ceiling. The original oak bookcases and tables have been in use since the building’s opening in 1895. The BPL was the first major library to hold a designated children’s library. It is the first free, large municipally funded public library in the US, the first to lend books, and is one of the nation’s largest research libraries.