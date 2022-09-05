Previous
Feels Like Fall by lisaconrad
Photo 958

Feels Like Fall

The temperature is starting to drop to the low/mid 80’s the last few days. Today and tomorrow will be rainy and cool. I’m tired of the heat and ready for the fall.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Lisa Conrad

I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
