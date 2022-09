Fluff Festival

Today I went to the annual Fluff Festival. They are celebrating the marshmallow crème that was invented in Somerville in 1917. It was so crowded I could barely walk 3 steps without bumping into someone. The booths were so crowded I couldn’t see in them to see what they were selling. It was overwhelming and I didn’t stay very long. Maybe next year I will try to get there earlier and beat the crowds.