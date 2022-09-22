Previous
Rain by lisaconrad
Rain

It rained all day today. I’m excited because the rain is being fall weather with it. I’m over the heat of summer and ready to wear sweaters.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
