Homecoming by lisaconrad
This weekend was Homecoming for the local university. We went and watched the second half of the football game. Unfortunately, they lost.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Diana ace
Lovely action shot, such a pity they lost.
October 5th, 2022  
