Jet Stream by lisaconrad
Photo 994

Jet Stream

I was in the bus going home from work when I saw this jet stream on the clear sky and the beginning of the setting Sun.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Lisa Conrad

Photo Details

Diana ace
That looks fabulous, right down the middle.
October 12th, 2022  
