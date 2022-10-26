Previous
Next
Leaves by lisaconrad
Photo 1009

Leaves

This is my first real fall. Texas doesn’t really have fall like weather and it doesn’t have the beautiful foliage.
The sidewalks are covered in fallen leaves.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise