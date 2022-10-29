Previous
Pumpkin Pile by lisaconrad
Pumpkin Pile

Today I got a massage that was amazing then I walked home. I walked through an area that I haven’t been to before. It had some cute shops (these pumpkins where outside one of the shops) and lots of beautiful homes.
Lisa Conrad

I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
