Big Feet by lisaconrad
Big Feet

Every time I pass this porch and see this pumpkin I smile. It is such a simple carving but is so cute and silly.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on.
