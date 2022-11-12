Previous
Next
Dog Ornaments by lisaconrad
Photo 1026

Dog Ornaments

I put out my Christmas decorations yesterday. Here are some of my ornaments for my dogs. Roman was my first dog, he was a beautiful Dalmatian. Bella was a Vizsla and was my baby. She was 16 years old when she passed in January.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise