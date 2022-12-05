Previous
Glass Ornaments by lisaconrad
Photo 1049

Glass Ornaments

I picked up these glass ornaments at the market yesterday. They are so cute!
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
Photo Details

