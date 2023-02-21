Previous
Graffiti by lisaconrad
Photo 1127

Graffiti

It was snowing on my walk to the train this morning. I took this shot as the train went by some buildings with graffiti on it. It’s a little blurry and you can see the snow on the window.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
Bonnie McClendon
Brrrrr it feels cold just looking at this!
February 21st, 2023  
