Tulips by lisaconrad
Photo 1169

Tulips

A quick shot of some newly planted tulips on my way to work this morning. Didn’t have time to stop and take a better photo or I might have missed my train.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
320% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
They look fabulous, such a great colour too.
April 6th, 2023  
