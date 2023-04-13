Sign up
Photo 1178
Heat Wave
We are having a little heat wave today and tomorrow. It will be in the mid 80s and I’m not ready. I’m not ready for the heat. Luckily the temps will drop down again over the weekend and for next week.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
