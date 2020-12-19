Previous
Pink skies and white roof tops ...
129 / 365

Pink skies and white roof tops ...

... white, because this reflects ultra-violet light from the sun, which helps to purify the water captured for our tanks.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Lisa Savill

@lisasavill
Hi, I love taking photos but know little about taking great photographs. I'd love to be more creative and know how to really capture the...
