Cruise ship sets sail! by lisasavill
314 / 365

Cruise ship sets sail!

I missed uploading this photograph at the time but on this day we watched the cruise ship leaving the Habour. It so big, it looks like one of the buildings!
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Lisa Savill

Photo Details

