I feel the need ... by lisasavill
315 / 365

I feel the need ...

... the need for speed! My husband here. He took our daughter go karting for the first time on this day and of course she loves it now too!
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Lisa Savill

Hi, I love taking photos but know little about taking great photographs. I'd love to be more creative and know how to really capture the...
Diana ace
What a fabulous action shot, I have never tried it.
July 11th, 2021  
