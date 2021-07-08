Previous
Where's the Australian Flag?! by lisasavill
319 / 365

Where's the Australian Flag?!

I took this photograph outside a hotel in town known as 'The Pink Palace'.
Australia's Ash Barty has made the Wimbledon Final today! It's the first Australian women's finalist since her idol and mentor, Evonne Goolagong. Go Ash Barty 🇦🇺
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

