The beauty of trees. by lisasavill
328 / 365

The beauty of trees.

We had a lovely lunch with friends at Homewood Hotel today. I love all the trees here, providing much needed shade on a very hot day.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Lisa Savill

ace
@lisasavill
Hi, I love taking photos but know little about taking great photographs. I'd love to be more creative and know how to really capture the...
89% complete

